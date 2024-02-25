Pentagon says new high altitude balloon intercepted over US ‘likely hobby’ craft year after China controversy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Pentagon said the latest high altitude balloon detected over the United States is a “likely hobby” craft, about a year after a Chinese spy balloon traversed the continental U.S., sparking controversy.

“After yesterday’s fighter intercepts, and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the North American Aerospace Defense Command monitored the likely hobby balloon via ground radars until it left US airspace overnight,” the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Saturday in a statement, reported by ABC News and other outlets. No further information was immediately available.

Two defense officials told Fox News that the balloon detected flying over the U.S. has been identified as the property of an amateur balloonist and is not from China. The balloon was spotted over Utah and was heading east.

NORAD first announced the high altitude balloon on Friday, noting that it was observed at between roughly 43,000 and 45,000 feet.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon,” NORAD said. “The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety.”

There has been heightened interest in reports of balloon overflights after the military identified — and eventually shot down — a large, white Chinese spy craft that crossed much of the country last year. But officials said the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and posed no threat to aviation or U.S. security, according to the Associated Press.

The Chinese spy craft flew from Alaska to the East Coast, where it was shot down by the military over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, 2023. The Pentagon said in June that while the Chinese balloon had “intelligence collection capabilities,” it did not collect and transmit data before it was shot down.

Intelligence agencies have concluded that the Chinese craft was used for spying, not weather-related issues as China had claimed.

It is unclear why the spy mission seemed to fail, but officials said intelligence agencies used countermeasures to prevent data collection.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, Liz Friden and Brie Stimson, as well as the Associated Press contributed to this report.