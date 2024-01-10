Pentagon slammed for calling Lloyd Austin’s surgery to remove cancer ‘elective’: ‘Arguing semantics’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Doctors are calling out the Pentagon for calling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent medical procedure to treat prostate cancer an “elective” surgery,” saying that characterization is misleading.

The 70-year-old Defense secretary was hospitalized on Jan. 1 for complications from what officials are still calling an “elective” medical procedure that was later revealed to be related to prostate cancer. The Pentagon chief’s cancer diagnosis was made public Tuesday. The administration had previously only disclosed on Friday that Austin had been hospitalized earlier that week.

The Biden administration has taken heat for its handling of Austin’s absence, particularly on the issue of transparency, and, now, its facing backlash for telling the public last week when details of Austin’s condition were scarce that he had undergone an “elective” surgery.

Speaking Tuesday with Fox News Digital, Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, said Austin’s prostatectomy is “technically an elective surgery,” but that characterization is misleading.

BIDEN NOT INFORMED OF SECRETARY AUSTIN’S CANCER DIAGNOSIS UNTIL WEEKS AFTER, SAME DAY AS PUBLIC: ‘NOT OPTIMAL’

“Elective is divided into emergency and non-emergency. We take elective mostly to mean a nose job and so the word elective is misleading. This is prostate cancer,” Siegel said. “Not all prostate cancer is operated on, but they decided to take it out because they thought it was aggressive-probably from the biopsy,” he said.

Siegel said it is misleading to call Austin’s prostate cancer surgery a minimally invasive surgery.

“Even though the da Vinci robot is technically considered minimally invasive surgery, it implies that it’s a small operation. It would be better to define Austin’s surgery as robotic prostate surgery.”

“Butgoing under anesthesia and general surgery is not a walk in the park that needs to be taken very seriously, even if our technology has improved greatly,” Siegel said.

BIDEN’S HANDLING OF DEFESNE SEC AUSTIN’S MYSTERIOUS ABSENCE FACES BACKLASH FROM FORMER AMBASSADOR: ‘ALARMING’

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News contributor and radiologist, told Fox News Digital that she would not consider a cancer surgery to be elective.

“Anyone would think that cancer treatment is not elective, but as we learned during COVID, the definition of elective is very different from a physician or even a patient’s perspective, Dr. Saphier said. “Cancer surgeries were delayed during the early stages of COVID when all elective cases were put on hold.”

I would not consider a cancer surgery to be elective.

— Dr. Nicole Saphier, Fox News contributor and Radiologist

“Ultimately, cancer is life-threatening, so it is really arguing semantics whether you want to call cancer treatment, elective or not,” she said.

“My personal opinion as a cancer specialist and human, I would not consider a cancer surgery to be elective, but the reality is, his prostate cancer was not immediately life-threatening at the moment,” Dr. Saphier said. “Therefore, he was able to be scheduled on an outpatient, non-emergency basis.”

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder defended the use of “elective surgery” in a Tuesday press briefing, deferring to medical professionals.

“I’m going to defer to medical officials on this,” Ryder said. “Again, we released this information as soon as we had it. And so, again, I’m going to refer back to the statement and, you know, going forward, we will use that as the baseline in terms of describing it.”

PELOSI SAYS LLOYD AUSTIN HOSPITALIZATION ‘COULD HAVE BEEN HANDLED MUCH BETTER’: BIDEN ‘SHOULD HAVE KNOWN’

Ryder said that Austin’s doctor previously defined his surgery as elective and the initial statement from the Pentagon was written after consulting his doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“So to my knowledge, that initial statement was coordinated in consultation with his doctors,” Ryder said.

Following Austin’s surgery, he was hospitalized following “complications,” Ryder said on Friday, Jan. 5.

DEFENSE SECREATARY AUSTIN UNDER FIRE FROM WASHINGTON POST FOR KEEPING AMERICA ‘IN THE DARK’ ON HOSPITALIZATION

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers on Tuesday announced a formal inquiry into the lack of transparency surrounding Austin’s hospitalization.

“With wars in Ukraine and Israel, the idea that the White House and even your own Deputy did not understand the nature of your condition is patently unacceptable,” Rogers wrote in a letter to Austin on Tuesday.

Seigel said that Austin should use this experience as a “great teaching moment” and bring public awareness to prostate cancer.

“Thisshould have been a great teaching moment and still could be for Black Americans, given the fact that they have 2.5 times greater risk of prostate cancer and 2.5 greater chances of dying,” Siegel said.

“I would have liked to see the defense secretary come out for public awareness rather than hide– and he still could,” he said.

WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF CABINET PROTOCOLS AFTER DEFENSE SECRETARY’S HOSPITALIZATION: MEMO

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer. He developed the infection a week later.

Biden and other senior administration officials were not told for days about his hospitalization or his cancer.

According to the doctors, the cancer was detected when Austin had a regular screening in early December.

They said his prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis was excellent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.