Pentagon watchdog opens probe into Hegseth’s use of Signal to discuss Houthi attack plans

The Pentagon’s inspector general has launched an investigation into whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated department policy by discussing military attack plans in a private Signal chat, following a report by The Atlantic.

The probe will examine whether Hegseth improperly discussed operational plans for a U.S. offensive against the Houthis in Yemen and will also review “compliance with classification and records retention requirements,” according to a memo from Inspector General Steven Stebbins.

The investigation was launched after the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee requested it last week.

“This chat was alleged to have included classified information pertaining to sensitive military discussions in Yemen,” Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., wrote in a letter to acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins. “If true, this reporting raises questions as to the use of unclassified networks to discuss classified and sensitive information.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

