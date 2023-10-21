Perry Johnson suspends presidential bid after failing to make debates

Long-shot Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson dropped out of the race Friday, saying that he was not given the opportunity to share “his vision on the debate stage.”

“With no opportunity to share my vision on the debate stage, I have decided at this time suspending my campaign is the right thing to do,” Johnson wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

The Michigan businessman and quality control industry expert failed to qualify for the first two Republican presidential nomination debates, criticizing the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) polling and donor thresholds.

“I must admit, the corruption among leaders at the RNC during this process was appalling,” Johnson said. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the people should decide the next President of the United States, not the head of the RNC and her cronies.”

Johnson, who launched his president campaign in March, said that his time campaigning gave him “a renewed sense of hope that America’s best days are ahead.”

“The extraordinary people I’ve met and befriended across the country, especially in lowa and New Hampshire, gives me a renewed sense of hope that America’s best days are ahead,” he added. “It was the honor of a lifetime to run for America’s highest office and having my family along for the ride was a blessing impossible to describe.”

In the release, Johnson noted that he is suspending his campaign rather than withdrawing.

Johnson previously hinted that he may pivot to a Senate bid in Michigan.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that I’ve had a lot of calls to run for this seat because they do want to win this seat. But at this point in time, my focus is right on the presidential [race], and, believe me, that’s taking all my time and energy at this point,” Johnson previously said in a Fox News Digital interview in September.

“As you can imagine, I get inundated with calls because of the fact that Michigan has an open seat,” Johnson said. “It’s literally a seat that Republicans have not had in Michigan in a long time.”

Perry Johnson’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

