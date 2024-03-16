Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, files emergency request with SCOTUS

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Trump’s White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to have him avoid reporting to federal prison next week.

According to the filing, Navarro and his legal team argued that he should be released pending his appeals.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, a senior presidential advisor has been convicted of contempt of congress after asserting executive privilege over a congressional subpoena,” the filing to the Supreme Court said. “Dr. Navarro has appealed and will raise a number of issues on appeal that he contends are likely to result in the reversal of his conviction, or a new trial.”

The filing argued that Navarro is not a “flight risk” and should be allowed to remain free as he appeals his conviction.

“Dr. Navarro is indisputably neither a flight risk nor a danger to public safety should he be release [sic] pending appeal,” the filing said.

Navarro has been ordered to report to a federal prison in Miami by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Biden administration by 2 p.m. Monday.

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied Navarro’s efforts to remain out of prison while he continues to challenge his conviction and sentence.

Last year, Navarro was found guilty by a jury for defying a subpoena for documents and testimony from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

After refusing to comply with the congressional request, the House of Representatives held him in contempt and referred the matter to the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., for prosecution.