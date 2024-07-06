Phony rabbi pranks ’empty suit antisemite’ Squad member

A parody social media account named the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” claimed another victim from the progressive “Squad,” duping Rep. Cori Bush’s, D-Mo., team into boasting about a potential event with the fake rabbi.

Bush’s re-election campaign was considering a possible fundraiser with “Fabbi Linda Goldstein,” a parody X account that posts anti-Israel rhetoric in an attempt to catfish progressives, according to a report from the New York Post.

The parody account reached out to Bush’s team on June 23 with the idea of partnering on a fundraiser, with the account telling the lawmaker’s office that their “congregation was displaced from Gaza after Israel’s invasion on October 7.”

“Also – would [Bush] travel to the Gaza border for the fundraiser? The optics could be incredible,” the account told Ronika Moody, Bush’s finance and engagement director, according to emails reviewed by the Post.

“Cori is interested in hosting in Gaza, and it’s something she has been trying to plan. Unfortunately, we have not been successful with that opportunity as of yet,” Moody responded four days later, asking whether the “theme” of the fundraiser would be Gaza.

Goldstein responded with a suggestion that the fundraiser’s theme could be “the morality” of intifada, according to the report.

“The topics are built around finding a final solution to the problem of Zionism,” Goldstein said in the email, garnering no response from Bush’s team.

Bush, who is in a tight primary battle to keep her seat, has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel and the war in Congress.

The account, which has in the past made claims that it had dug terror tunnels into American universities, has previously fooled another member of the so-called Squad, duping Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. and his campaign with a similar exchange in April.

“Cori Bush is the perfect example of an ’empty suit’ antisemite – completely clueless about how the Israel-Palestine conflict works, but eager to speak up, because it gives her cover to publicly hate Jews,” said Michael, the man behind the account, who declined to give his last name to the New York Post.

Bowman would later lose his primary race against Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Meanwhile, the exchange didn’t go unnoticed by a genuine rabbi in Bush’s district, who told the New York Post that the Democratic lawmaker should know better.

“Cori has not done her homework about anything to do with Israel and Palestine, and it’s very sad,” Rabbi Susan Talve, the founding rabbi of the Central Reform Congregation, told the New York Post.

The Bush campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.