Pittsburgh diners fume over ‘staged’ Harris campaign stop as popular restaurant cleared: ‘Mind-boggling’

Patrons at a Pittsburgh culinary landmark were outraged Monday after they claimed they were forced to leave the premises before Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrived for a weekend campaign stop.

Several people who had been enjoying food, drinks and the Pittsburgh Pirates game on TV at Primanti Bros. in Moon, Pennsylvania, on Sunday said they were all forced out of the restaurant promptly at 4 p.m.

Mark Dodson of Collier, who said he was just in the area to enjoy “the Bucs” – as the Pirates are nicknamed – simply wanted a quiet day.

“I wanted to watch some sports and enjoy an afternoon lunch,” said Dodson, as Primanti is known for its signature Pittsburgh-style sandwiches piled high with sliced meats and french fries – a Steel City custom.

“Around 3:30, the bartender, she goes, ‘It’s last call’ – what do you mean last call?” Dodson said, adding the employee informed him there was a private event at the top of the hour.

Dodson, who said he is familiar with the restaurant business, said the entire situation seemed sudden.

“They shut down the TVs… so you couldn’t watch the game,” he said. “I said, this is BS – this is a public restaurant. It was kind of mind-boggling to me.”

Dodson said he was ultimately the last real patron to leave the premises and that when he reached his car, it was the only one left in the lot – and that he noticed a growing presence of protesters lining the other side of the road, many in pro-Trump attire.

Video shared by Republican Committee of Allegheny County chairman Sam DeMarco III showed a Harris-Walz campaign bus and several white vans showing up soon after.

Protesters shouted, “They kicked us out of Primanti Brothers” and “You are terrible people” as the entourage arrived.

Others verbally accused the campaign of employing “actors” – as video captured by ABC News of Harris’ visit itself depicted a full dining room with people enjoying their food.

“Holy hell, all these actors in these vans,” a man was heard shouting among the anti-Harris demonstrators.

Amy Smith, who lives in Moon, said she also was at Primanti Bros. for lunch when she was among the patrons asked to vacate.

Smith said she had heard that Harris would be in the area and predicted she would – and did – stop at a nearby Sheetz gas station popular with candidates on their way to Pittsburgh International Airport.

Smith said she saw two blue Harris-Walz buses arrive, followed by a white bus with no decal. She also claimed to have seen Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa. – who represents the suburban area – join Harris at the event.

She also offered her timeline of events, having arrived for lunch around 2:50 p.m. After her party left the restaurant, Smith said Harris did not arrive until around 6 p.m.

A request for comment to the Harris campaign itself also was not returned by press time.

Other local figures who reportedly joined Harris on her day-long swing through western Pennsylvania included Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., and retired Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis.

Video from an ABC News affiliate from inside Primanti Bros. showed Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff greeting patrons.

Fox News Digital reached out to Primanti Bros.’ main office in Pittsburgh, and was directed to a representative’s email address. That representative did not respond.

Another stop on the tour was also viewed with criticism, as Harris stopped by Sheetz for some Doritos before leaving the region.

The Biden administration is suing the Altoona-based gas-and-convenience chain for allegedly discriminating against applicants in violation of civil rights laws.

The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) cited Sheetz’s use of criminal background checks in the hiring process as reason for the violation.

Republican lobbyist David Urban drew attention to that aspect on X, sharing an image of Harris inside a Sheetz, with the caption, “Apparently, KamalaHarris forgot that the Biden Harris Administration is suing Sheetz for requiring criminal background checks of their employees when she visited for some snacks yesterday.”

After the Primanti Bros. debacle, however, DeMarco appeared to try to lower the temperature toward the Pittsburgh mainstay, saying the restaurant should be given some slack.

“Oftentimes campaigns rent out a place of business for a private party or particular event. Perhaps that’s what happened here? Anyway, I like a good Primanti Bros. ‘hot & cheese’ sandwich so let’s cut them a break.”

DeMarco offered one caveat, quipping that if former President Trump or Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, are not given a similar “affirmative” response if they ever ask to stop in, “I’ll let you know.”