PLAYING BALL: Eagles or Chiefs? Members of Congress reveal their Super Bowl 2023 predictions

Members of Congress are sharing their predictions and making bets for the highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get set to face off Sunday in Arizona.

Partisan walls are going down when the ball kicks off this Sunday, as Democratic and Republican members team up to root for their favorite teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., of the Kansas City Chiefs is predicting his home state will win the Sunday game, 28-21.

“I am so proud that two Texans will make history on Sunday, when Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes become the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl but I’m going with the Chiefs this year,” Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, and a former Tennessee Titans player, told Fox.

Gov. Mike Parson is on the defense, sharing with Fox News Digital that he predicts a 57-point game with Kansas City Chiefs winning over the Philadelphia Eagles 30-27, with Travis Kelce as the MVP.

Kansas GOP Sen. Roger Marshall is predicting a “33-31 Chiefs victory over the Eagles, and that defensive tackle Chris Jones will be the MVP!”

Sen. Jerry Moran, also a Republican senator from Kansas, predicts the Chiefs will win 27-24.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., predicts Mahomes as MVP with Kansas City winning by 3.

“Kansas City,” Sen. Tommy Tubervulle of Alabama said.

“Mahomes all the way … Chiefs win. Mahomes MVP. 24-17,” Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., also is predicting quarterback Patrick Mahomes as this year’s MVP. “Chiefs by 10, Mahomes MVP,” he shared in a statement before the big game.

Philedelphia Eagles

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is putting on the face paint for his state players, predicting a tight win of 34-31, with the Eagles in the lead.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., is predicting that Philadelphia will win 34-27, with Jalen Hurts as MVP.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has “birds by a hundred,” along with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

Most members of Congress who spoke to Fox News Digital backed the Chiefs, but tune into the FOX Channel at 6:30 p.m. Eastern to see who wins Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

