Police motorcycle escorting Vice President Harris’s motorcade in Georgia crashes

A police motorcycle escorting Vice President Harris’s motorcade in Savannah, Georgia crashed shortly after departing a restaurant on Wednesday.

In an email by a reporter from The Christian Science Monitor who was part of the vice-presidential pool, the reporter wrote that the motorcade slowed and went around a police motorcycle that had crashed.

One person was on the ground where blood was visible.

“At least one other person was tending to the person on the ground,” the reporter wrote. “There were two motorcycles stopped and one on the ground. It looked like the single motorcycle had lost control, not collided with something else.”

Fox News received a report from the pool saying, “At 1917 ET, our van drove by what appeared to be a police officer or trooper who sustained a motorcycle injury [,] and another officer or trooper attending to the victim on the ground.”

According to the pool reporter, the motorcade stopped on the highway at 7:20 p.m. and started rolling again at 7:23 p.m., passing a white bus that was part of the motorcade but had since parked on the side of the road.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Harris’s campaign team for additional information, including the status of the officer involved.

Just before the incident, Harris and her running mate, Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz made a stop at Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, Georgia, where they greeted the owner of the restaurant, employees and some locals.

On Wednesday, Harris and Walz kicked off a two-day bus swing through the southeastern portion of the key battleground state.

The vice president’s message is that Georgia is once again in play in November’s election.

Georgia has long been a reliably red state in White House elections, and Joe Biden narrowly edged then-President Trump in 2020 to become the first Democrat in nearly three decades to capture Georgia.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.