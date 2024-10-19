Poll finds majority of Americans say they’re worse off than four years ago, similar to 1992 election

With Election Day inching closer, a recent survey suggested that a majority of Americans believe they are worse off than they were four years ago.

The Gallup poll, released Friday, found that 52 percent of Americans said they and their family are worse off today than they were four years ago. The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 16-28 among 1,023 Americans and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Another 39 percent said they were better off, while 9 percent said they felt the same now as they did back then.

Gallup noted that these results are most similar to their 1992 survey – when then-Gov. Bill Clintondefeated incumbent Republican President George H.W. Bush.

The responses varied on the person’s party affiliation.

About 72% of Democrats say they were better off in 2024 than 2020, according to the survey. The numbers were much lower for independents, 35%, and Republicans, just 7%.

The polling powerhouse noted that participant’s response to whether they felt “better off” was typically tied to the U.S. economy.

Gallup’s monthly Economic Confidence Index (ECI), which ranges from -100 to +100, was currently at -26, with 39 percent saying they were better off financially four years ago.

The organization has been tracking ECI’s since 1992. Since the start, the highest ECI score was +56 in January 2000, and the lowest was -72 in October 2008.

Gallup noted that former President Trump’s 2020 loss to now-President Biden was a “sign that noneconomic factors were paramount to voters that year.”

America’s Economic Confidence Remains Low:

Gallup noted that the ECI has largely been negative over the past four years.

In 2022, the index registered several scores that were the worst since the 2007-2009 recession and inflation reached highs.

During the past three years, Americans have named inflation as the most important financial problem facing their family. The survey’s findings suggest that inflation is an underlying fear of many Americans’ perception of the economy – despite the generally low unemployment and steady economic growth.

Approximately 46 percent of Americans say their current economic conditions are “poor,” some 29 percent described them as “only fair,” while 25 percent said they were “good” or “excellent.”

Additionally, 62 percent said the economy is “getting worse,” while 32% said in the survey that it is “getting better.”

The survey found key areas that were on the top of voter’s minds as they headed to the polls.

Economy: 21%Immigration: 21%Government: 17%Inflation: 14%

A more recent Fox News poll, conducted Oct. 11-14, found that the economy continues to outrank all other issues, as 40% say it is the most important issue in deciding their choice for president.

Less than half as many prioritize immigration and abortion, and far fewer cite issues such as election integrity, health care, climate change, guns, crime and foreign policy.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.