Poll shows Biden’s lead over Trump shrinking in 2024 matchup as concerns over physical fitness grow

Former President Donald Trump is edging President Biden in a hypothetical general election rematch, according to new polling that reveals growing concerns over the president’s physical health.

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that Biden currently leads in a hypothetical race against Trump by four points, locking in 49% support of likely voters over 45% who said they would vote for the former president.

The results reflect a slight narrowing in the race, after a Jan. 31 poll found Biden leading Trump by 6 points, 50% to 44%.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, securing support from 80% of Republican-identifying respondents, while only 17% said former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is their preferred GOP nominee.

Amid growing concerns over the president’s fitness, a large majority of voters, 67%, said they believe Biden is too old and not physically capable of completing another four-year term as president.

On the flip side, 57% of voters think Trump is not too old to serve another term as president.

The survey also noted that nearly twice as many voters believe Trump to be more physically fit than Biden.

“A Biden-Trump split decision on physical and emotional fitness leaves both looking vulnerable,” Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst, said in a statement. “Yes, Trump wins walking away on the age and stamina question, but voters have more confidence in Biden’s empathy toward them and his emotional stability to handle the job.”

Only 40% of voters said they approve of Biden’s handling of the presidency.

The polling results come just weeks after Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report on Biden’s handling of classified documents and described the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”