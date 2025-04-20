Pope Francis, still recovering from pneumonia, meets with Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis and Vice President JD Vance met briefly on Easter Sunday at the Casa Santa Marta, the Holy See Press Office confirmed.

“I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance told the Pope in a video shared by Vatican Media. “Thank you for seeing me.”

Francis, 88, who is still recovering from a near-fatal bout of pneumonia, received Vance in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lives. The pontiff offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance’s three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

Vance’s motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes, the Associated Press reported.

Francis and Vance have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration’s plans to deport migrants en masse.

“A cordial conversation took place,” a media release said. “During which the common commitment to protect the right to religious freedom and freedom of conscience was renewed.”

“There was also an exchange of views on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention focused on migrants, refugees and those in prison,” it continued.

Francis, who has greatly cut back his workload to recover, delegated the celebration of Easter Mass to another cardinal. Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.

Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019, the AP reports. Following his meeting with Francis, he joined his family for Easter Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of the four pontifical basilicas in Rome. The Vances visited the tomb of the apostle St. Paul, who is said to be located there.

Vance met Saturday with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.