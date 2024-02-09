Popular GOP governor announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race: ‘Accomplishes missions’

FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., is endorsing former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy in the Montana Senate race, citing his “willingness to serve and sacrifice for our country.”

“As a former Navy SEAL and combat veteran, Tim has proven his commitment and love for America, and he has shown his willingness to serve and sacrifice for our country,” Noem said Friday in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. “Navy SEALs are the best of the best. Not only must you be willing to serve, but you must be able to perform and execute at the highest level. That’s Tim. He sets goals and accomplishes missions, which is exactly what we need more of in Washington.”

Noem made the coveted endorsement just hours after Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., announced he was running in the highly competitive contest for the GOP nomination.

The South Dakota governor highlighted the importance of the Montana Senate race in 2024, as Democrats grip onto their slim majority in the chamber.

CONSERVATIVE FIREBRAND ANNOUNCES RUN FOR KEY BATTLEGROUND SENATE RACE BEING TARGETED BY DEMS

“This race in Montana will be tough. It’s a conservative state, but the Democrats will do everything to keep incumbent Democrat Jon Tester’s seat in Liberal hands,” Noem continued. “This is a must-win for us as we fight to take back the U.S. Senate in Novembr.”

FORMER NAVY SEAL SAYS DEMS MEDDLING IN HIS SENATE RACE RACE ‘TO DISTRACT MONTANA VOTERS’ FROM ‘TWO-FACED’ OPPONENT

Noem joins Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., in endorsing the former Navy SEAL.

Sheehy told Fox News Digital that he is “honored” to be endorsed by “a fierce America First warrior” in his Senate race.

“Honored to be endorsed by Governor Kristi Noem,” Sheehy told Fox News Digital Firday. “Kristi is a fierce America First warrior who will always stand up for President Trump’s agenda and fearlessly fight back against the disastrous Democrat policies destroying our country. I appreciate her support as we work to retake the Senate, save America, and Make America Great Again!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., are also backing Sheehy as he seeks to oust three-term Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.