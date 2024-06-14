President Biden had front row seat to dog, Commander, repeatedly biting Secret Service agents: report

President Biden reportedly witnessed multiple attacks by Commander, his ferocious dog, to U.S. Secret Service (USSS) personnel – with one urging the use of a muzzle, newly released records show.

Correspondence, obtained by Judicial Watch, set the scene of life with Commander Biden – which included trips to the ER and the tailor.

Multiple USSS personnel shared that the attacks happened as Biden was walking the dog, with the president witnessing the incidents first-hand.

RECORDS SHOW BIDEN DOG, COMMANDER, ATTACKED SECRET SERVICE MEMBERS AT LEAST 24 TIMES

Other emails shared by staff suggested that the First Family purchase a muzzle for the German Shepherd.

“TMZ just reported a dog bite at the White House! Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled?” personnel from the U.S. Secret Service Safety, Health & Environment Division wrote in an email.

One Secret Service member shared that his encounter with Commander happened on Sep. 13, 2023, while Biden was taking his dog to the Kennedy Garden for an evening walk.

“As I started to walk toward him to see if he needed help, Commander ran through his legs and bit my left arm through the front of my jacket,” the USSS agent wrote. “I pulled my arm away and yelled, ‘No’. POTUS also yelled [redacted] to Commander. POTUS then [redacted]. I obliged and Commander let me pet him.”

BIDEN’S DOG, COMMANDER, TERRORIZED SECRET SERVICE IN ‘EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE’ RAMPAGE: EMAILS

“When turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time. POTUS again yelled at Commander and attached the leash to him,” he added. “My suit coat has 3 holes,1 being all the way through. No skin was broken. “

Other correspondence includes a sergeant writing in an email, “there was a dog bite and the officer may need to go to the hospital.”

In other email correspondence, Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, wrote of another interaction with Commander.

“Yesterday, around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten,” Guglielmi wrote. “The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex, and I am not aware of any hospitalization.”

On Sept. 26, 2023, a series of media outlets reached out to Guglielmi to confirm reports of an additional bite on a female USSS officer.

BIDEN’S DOG MAJOR BITES ANOTHER WHITE HOUSE EMPLOYEE

The latest information on Commander’s biting habits came after a previous report that the German shepherd bit and attacked at least 24 USSS personnel between October 2022 and July 2023.

Incidents with the dog began to stack up, with family pet altercations taking place in locations such as the White House, Wilmington, Delaware, Camp David, and Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commander’s arrival at the White House came after the Biden’s got rid of their prior dog, Major, who also behaved aggressively, including biting Secret Service and White House staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Commander eventually left the White House to live with other family members after the series of attacks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Office of the First Lady for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.