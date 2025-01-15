President Biden releases farewell letter, says it’s been ‘privilege of my life to serve this nation’

President Biden released a farewell letter Wednesday saying that “It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years.”

“Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs. Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down,” he added ahead of a speech tonight from the Oval Office.

Biden began his letter by writing that four years ago when he took office, “We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

“But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure,” he said.

While touting economic growth, Biden said “We’re rebuilding our entire nation — urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities.

“Manufacturing is coming back to America. We’re leading the world again in science and innovation, including the semiconductor industry. And we finally beat Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors,” he continued. “More people have health insurance today in America than ever before.”

Biden said he “ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake.

“The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case. America is an idea stronger than any army and larger than any ocean,” he declared.

Biden is now set to leave office next week with President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House for a second term.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States,” Biden wrote. “I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.

Biden concluded his letter by saying that history, power and “the idea of America” is in the hands of its citizens.

“We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together,” he said.