President Biden slams ‘MAGA Republicans’ as the ‘real problem’ at DNC reception

President Biden delivered a speech Friday during a reception for the Democratic National Committee in which he said “MAGA Republicans” are attempting to undo the progress made in the U.S.

Biden’s remarks in Washington, D.C., come just days after he announced his presidential re-election campaign.

He touted his presidential accomplishments during his speech on Friday, including signing the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure and gun reform laws. He also highlighted his historic Supreme Court appointee of Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to sit on the bench, and claimed his administration “reestablished America’s leadership in the world.”

“We restored America’s standing on the world stage,” he told Democratic donors.

AMERICANS LIST BIDEN’S GREATEST FAILURES, ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN OFFICE

Biden also claimed that “12 million brand-new jobs” were created in two years, which he said is more than any president has created in a four-year term. He also said unemployment is at 3.5%.

But the president also purported that American freedoms and democracy are under attack by “MAGA Republicans,” a reference to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Trump has also declared his candidacy for president.

“MAGA Republicans are trying to take us backwards,” Biden said. “But together, we’re not going to let them do it. Not an inch back. Instead, our agenda is going to continue to bring us forward and build on the progress we made. And we must finish this job.”

“Let’s keep growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” he continued. “Let’s protect a woman’s right to choose and codify Roe v. Wade. Let’s protect our children from gun violence by continuing to work to eliminate assault weapons. And let’s keep lowering the prescription drug cost not just for those on Medicare, but for all Americans.”

Biden warned that the “real problem” is “those MAGA Republicans” he says represent 30 percent of the Republican Party, adding that “this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING HITS ALL-TIME LOW AMID RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: POLL

His caution about “MAGA Republicans” echo comments he made in his re-election video announcement released earlier in the week when he warned that they are attempting to strip American freedoms through abortion restrictions, banning books and other proposals.

During Friday’s reception, Biden also reminded donors of their contributions during the 2020 election, when he defeated Trump, and said he was optimistic he could win re-election.

“Remember 2020, when everyone had written us off? But you folks in this room, you knew we could do it, and we did. You raised significant amounts of money to allow us to compete,” Biden said.

The president also recalled polling and Republicans’ claims ahead of the 2022 midterm elections predicting that Democrats would perform poorly. Republicans narrowly took back the House and Democrats gained a Senate seat following November’s elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Remember 2022, the midterm elections, when we were supposed to get our clock clean and swamped? ‘The red wave is coming’ … Because of your help, it never happened, and we met the moment again and again, a broad coalition with all of you. And we’re going to do it again in 2024 together,” he said.

Biden concluded by telling donors their support helped boost him during the 2020 election, and that they could again propel him to victory in 2024.

“There’s so much we can do, and we can contribute so much to the country right now,” he said. “And it’s because of you I’m standing here, and it’s going to be because of you we win this next time around.”