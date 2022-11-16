President Biden speaks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, offers ‘full support’ in investigation of explosion

President Joe Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday evening following the deaths of two people in Poland by reported Russian-made missiles.

Two people were reportedly killed after a Russia-made projectile struck near the village of Przewod?w, which is near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland’s investigation of the explosion,” Biden said. “We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also pictured with Biden while the phone call took place.

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA VERIFIES ‘PREMISES’ OF NATO ARTICLE 4, SPOKE WITH JENS STOLTENBERG

Biden is in Bali, Indonesia, for the G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit. He called an “emergency” G-7 and NATO meeting to take place Wednesday morning.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Polish president said that he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and verified “the premises of Article 4,” which allows NATO member countries to bring security concerns for discussion.

Following the reported explosion in Poland, NATO ambassadors will hold a meeting on Wednesday at Poland’s request, according to Reuters.

RUSSIAN MISSILES CROSS INTO NATO MEMBER POLAND, KILL 2: SENIOR US INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL

An official with NATO told Fox News that it is “looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our ally Poland.”

A Pentagon official also said it was looking into the reports but didn’t confirm the missile killed two people in Poland.

“Right now, we are aware of the press reporting on this, and we have no information at this time to corroborate those reports,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “I don’t want to speculate or get into hypotheticals when it comes to our security commitments.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ve been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Ryder added.

Fox News’ Patrick Ward, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.