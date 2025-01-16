President Biden’s climate standards for walk-in freezers could face reckoning under new GOP resolution

EXCLUSIVE: Congressional Republicans are pushing back against President Biden’s regulations on appliances with a resolution that seeks to circumvent new green energy standards for freezers.

In December 2024, Biden’s Department of Energy (DOE) announced a final rule setting more stringent climate standards for walk-in coolers and freezers. The new regulation is currently set to go into effect in February, but could soon be impeded by Republican lawmakers seeking to overturn the rule.

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oka., introduced a joint resolution of disapproval against the DOE standards for coolers and freezers on Thursday, shared exclusively with Fox News Digital. Joint resolutions of disapproval are used by lawmakers to invalidate a final rule enacted by a federal agency, meaning that if passed, the Republican-led Congress can overturn Biden’s new green energy standard for appliances.

“The Biden administration has done everything it can to regulate all aspects of our homes and businesses. Walk-in coolers and freezers are used everywhere; from pharmacies, convenience stores, food processing facilities, food banks, restaurants, and more,” Bice told Fox News Digital.

According to the DOE’s final rule, the amended freezer standards would “result in significant conservation of energy and are technologically feasible and economically justified,” but Bice suggests that such regulations are an overreach of the federal government into consumers’ lives.

“These rules continue to add unnecessary burdens on everyday Americans and ultimately suppress consumer choice,” Bice said. “This is a direct overreach of power that my colleagues and I are fighting back against.” The joint resolution is being cosponsored by GOP Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama.

The bill comes as Republicans, who have a trifecta of leadership in Washington, are teeing up legislation and resolutions to push back on Biden’s green energy regulations on several household appliances.

The Department of Energy recently announced a new rule banning non-condensing, natural gas-fired water heaters by 2029. However, on Wednesday, Palmer introduced a resolution to block the ban on water heaters, which was announced first by Fox News Digital.

President-elect Trump has said that when he assumes office, he intends to overturn many environmental regulations enacted as part of Biden’s climate agenda.