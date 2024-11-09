President-elect Trump wins Nevada, pushing his victory margin over Kamala Harris

President-elect Donald Trump has flipped the swing state of Nevada after falling just short in 2020, adding six electoral votes to Trump’s victory in the 2024 race.

The Associated Press called the presidential race in the Silver State for Trump, handing Vice President Harris a loss in a state where both candidates held several campaign events.

Biden won Nevada in 2020 by 2.4%, which continued a trend of Democrat presidential candidates winning the state.

The state has voted for every Democrat who has run for president since 1992, except the two elections with President George W. Bush on the ballot. However, the average margin across those eight elections is just 4.1 points.

DEMOCRATS HAVE AN ENORMOUS DILEMMA IF KAMALA HARRIS LOSES

Republicans surprised many by beating Democrats in early in-person voting and also virtually erased the gap with registered voters heading into Election Day.

The Democratic turnout advantage in the state in years past has been driven by what is known as the “Reid Machine” that late Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, the U.S. Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, established to help pool resources to maximize support for candidates up and down the ballot.

SAN JOSE STATE REQUESTS LOST REVENUE DAMAGES AFTER OPPONENTS FORFEIT AMID TRANSGENDER CONTROVERSY

His approach tapped into networks that extended well beyond the traditional party structure. He leaned especially on the heavily immigrant Culinary Union, which represents about 60,000 casino workers and leads efforts to register voters, make phone calls and knock on doors.

Both Harris and Trump, along with their surrogates, made numerous trips to Nevada in recent weeks.

“Nevada, I am here asking for your vote,” Harris told a crowd in Reno in the last days before the election. “I am asking for your vote. And here is my pledge to you, and I got your back, as president, I pledge to you to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the challenges you face. I am not looking to score political points.”

“I am looking to make progress. And I pledge to listen to experts, to listen to those who will be impacted by the decisions I make and to listen to people who disagree with me. Because that’s what real leaders do.”

Nevada was also home to a key Senate race between Republican Sam Brown and Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.