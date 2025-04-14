President Trump bids ‘HAPPY EASTER!’ as Christian holiday approaches: ‘We need God’

President Donald Trump declared “HAPPY EASTER!” in a Truth Social post on Palm Sunday, which falls a week before Easter Sunday.

“This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!’” the president declared in the social media post.

“Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life,” he continued.

“As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday. America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!”

The president also spoke out on the topic in a “Presidential Message on Holy Week, 2025” that the White House issued on Sunday.

“This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity,” the message begins.

In the message, the president pledged that his “Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square.”

Trump, who narrowly escaped assassination last year, has previously said that he believes his life was saved by God.

“I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe that,” he said last month during his address before a joint session of Congress.

