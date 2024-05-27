Presidential candidate Jill Stein slams DNC for posting, deleting ‘Third Party Project Manager’ job

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Longshot Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein blasted the Democratic National Committee for posting, and then deleting, a job for monitoring third party candidates.

“Wow. @TheDemocrats posted – then deleted – a job for a “Third Party Project Manager” to infiltrate their competition and find ways to take us off the ballot,” Stein wrote on Twitter. Friday. “Is this how they’re ‘saving democracy’?”

Fox News Digital attempted to click on the job posting on LinkedIn but it was no longer active as of Sunday.

A screenshot for the “Independent & Third Party Project Manager” job posting shared by Stein lists the responsibilities as “gathering on-the-ground intel to inform our overall landscape assessment of independent and third party candidates.”

This “on-the-ground” gathering includes informing the DNC on “ballot access progress” and “campaign activity, organizational strength, and voter/grassroots enthusiasm” as well as “identifying and activating in-state leaders and supporters for four current and future program priorities.

Prospective managers will have to follow campaign events of third party candidates like Stein, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Cornel West and “report back on campaign activity.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DNC for comment on the job posting as well as Stein’s tweet.

A physician and climate change advocate, Stein announced her bid to seek the Green Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election last November.

Announcing the post on X, Stein decried the broken political party system, which she described as “the two parties of war and Wall Street [that] are bought and paid for.”

Stein’s 2016 presidential bid was criticized by some Democrats who argued she siphoned valuable votes away from Hillary Clinton. Stein received 1.07% of the popular vote in 2016 and 0.36% of the popular vote in 2012.