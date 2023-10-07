Presidential candidates weigh in on historic speaker ousting, who they’d like to see fill the chair

Presidential candidates competing for the coveted GOP nomination in 2024 have differing ideas of who should fill the currently vacant role of speaker of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led a controversial ploy this to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Cali. — a position he earned in January after 15 rounds of voting.

Given their slim majority and unanimous support from House Democrats, a small group of eight Republicans voting along with every Democrat on the floor were successful in removing McCarthy Tuesday.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Steve Scalise, R- La., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla., have all been floated as potential candidates, as the House scurries to quickly elect a new speaker in the coming days.

After several members of Congress suggested former President Donald Trump be chosen to fill the role of Speaker of the House, he revealed he would be endorsing Jordan for the seat.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump posted on his TRUTH Social. “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

GOP candidate for president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters outside a campaign event this week that he had favorites for the next speaker of the House — but quipped that it isn’t a role he would wish on anybody.

DeSantis immediately weighed in on Tuesday’s drama in D.C., posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, that he “opposed McCarthy when it wasn’t cool”” and that “he’s really somebody that Donald Trump has backed and put into that position.”

The Florida governor suggested that GOP Reps. Chip Roy, Thomas Massie, and Jim Jordan “could do a good job.”

“I was deeply disappointed to see Gatez, and several other members of congress, partner with every single Democrat in the House of Representatives to fire the Republican speaker of the House,” former Vice President Mike Pence said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “It seems to me these eight republicans represent the chaos caucus.”

Pence did not name who he would like to see become the next speaker, but did suggest congress amend the House rules that only required one member to introduce a motion to vacate the speaker.

Gov. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also remained open.

“I look forward to working with whomever the next Republican Speaker is when I am President of the United States,” Scott told Fox News Digital. “The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party – we have to get back to delivering for the American people. We need to focus on being the city on the hill. That starts with firing Joe Biden, and electing Republicans to secure the border, break the backs of teachers’ unions, and end Bidenomics.”

When asked who he believed should fill the role as Speaker, Vivek Ramaswamy said it would be “ideal” if Trump secured the role for a short period of time.

“Jim Jordan is a strong choice. The ideal outcome would be for President Trump to take the position on an interim basis, shake things up, and then provide closure to this unusual ‘phase’ in the House and then turn it over to Jim Jordan from there,” Ramaswamy told Fox.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former Gov. Chris Christie did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The House is expected to hold a vote for the next speaker on Tuesday.