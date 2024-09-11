Primary results are in, race is set to replace Democratic governor of Biden’s home state in November

The November matchup is set for Delaware voters who will decide their state’s next governor.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer won the Democratic primary Tuesday, besting Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and National Wildlife Federation CEO Collin O’Mara.

Meyer was the only one of the three candidates who had not had political experience in Dover, the state capital.

On the Republican side, Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone also won a three-way primary against a former New York City police officer and another GOP hopeful.

He’s seeking to position himself as a moderate in the blue state, telling Delaware Online, “I’m not deep blue, and I’m not scarlet red.”

But a Republican has little chance of winning statewide office in Delaware, which is President Biden’s home state and the state he served as senator from 1973 to 2009.

Delaware has not had a GOP governor since January 1993, and registered Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans.

Ramone told Fox News Digital in July his goal was to flip the state red.

“Delaware has been controlled by one party for 32 years. And I am here to give Delaware a choice,” Ramone said. “Balance brings discussion, and discussion brings vetting and vetting avoids unintended consequences.”

Gov. John Carney is ineligible to run again after having reached his two-term limit.

He previously served as lieutenant governor and as Delaware’s lone member of the House of Representatives.

Carney had endorsed Hall-Long to be his successor, but allegations of campaign finance impropriety hampered her momentum.

Like Carney, both of Delaware’s senators and its House representative are all Democrats.