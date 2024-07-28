Pritzker downplays importance of Harris VP choice

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker downplayed the importance of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate pick amid speculation he is one of the frontrunners for the position.

“We’ve seen over the last decades that who you pick as your vice president doesn’t determine whether you’re going to win a state or not,” the Democratic governor said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “What it does determine is whether you’ve got the message right across the board.”

The comments come as Pritzker is believed to be one of the candidates in the running to join Harris on the Democratic ticket, though an NBC news report last week indicated the field had been whittled down to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

DEMOCRATS TO CONFIRM NOMINEES BY VIRTUAL ROLL CALL WEEKS BEFORE DNC IN CHICAGO TO AVOID LEGAL CHALLENGES

Nevertheless, some reports had speculated that the Illinois governor was at least under consideration by the Harris campaign and had been sent vetting materials, something Pritzker declined to comment on during his Sunday interview.

“I’m not going to talk about that. I am going to talk about what I think is important in this campaign, and that’s winning, beating Donald Trump,” Prtizker told “This Week.”

When it comes to defeating former President Trump in the election, Pritzker argued that the “electorate is energized” since Harris launched her campaign.

BIDEN’S CABINET DOUBLES DOWN ON SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT AMID CALLS TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT

“Democrats are ready to go… Her message is one that I think resonates with people,” Pritzker said of Harris, who officially replaced President Biden at the top of the ticket last week.

The Illinois governor also cited Harris’ experience as a prosecutor, arguing that her experience will resonate against Trump, who has been battling multiple legal issues since leaving office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She’s somebody who understands that making the case is how you win… every day prosecuting the case, especially against a 34-time convicted felon and, frankly, a congenital liar,” Pritzker said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.