Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempt to disrupt Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont as he gives annual speech

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, as he presented the State of the State address at the state capitol in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamont, a two-term governor and multimillionaire, provided an upbeat assessment of the state’s finances and praised the fact that the two-year $51 billion budget was passed with a bipartisan vote. He also said the state “is still in the black,” unlike several peer states, and includes tax cuts that will be implemented later this year.

As the governor continued to speak to members of the state Senate and House, protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza attempted to disrupt him, and at one point, according to the New Haven Register, the governor came to a full stop.

Groups of protesters were scattered throughout the state Capitol building and began chanting “cease-fire” as they unfurled banners calling on the U.S. to stop funding Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Some of the banners and signs were hung around the Nathan Hale statue outside the House of Representatives chamber, the publication reported, where Lamont was speaking.

Protesters could be heard from inside the chamber, though they were quickly removed from the building by Capitol police.

According to the Associated Press, there was an unusually large police presence at the state Capitol, and about 25 people were removed from the first floor, while about 10 were removed from the House gallery, where Lamont was speaking.

The state’s Capitol Police did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

State Capitol Police Lt. Gregory Wimble told the Associated Press that none of the protesters were arrested, nor were they issued a summons to appear in court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.