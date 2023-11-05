Pro-Palestinian protesters seen shaking White House gate vandalized with red paint: ‘F–k Joe Biden’

A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted “F–k Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported.

Later in the evening, protesters were seen attempting to climb up the White House’s wrought-iron gates.

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts.

The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting “F–k Joe Biden.”

Video shared by the Daily Caller showed a protester, waving a Palestinian flag, climb half-way up the fence of the White House.

Fellow demonstrators cheered and continued chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” in unison.

Demonstrators also chanted, “Allahu akbar” and “Cease-fire now!”



The U.S. Secret Service said everything was addressed without incident.”

“Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said. “As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The war in Gaza started on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. Thousands have died on both sides since then.

“We came here to let our voices be heard and our hearts and hoping we’ll change the way people see this conflict,” demonstrator Manar Ghanayem told the Washington Post. “Every human is entitled to basic human rights, not killing kids, not torturing people,” she said.

Ron Halber, executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Group, told the Post, the demonstrators “are wholeheartedly supporting a homicidal terrorist organization that slaughtered 1,400 Israelis in cold blood and has taken numerous civilians hostage including from our own country. They are just incredibly misguided, uninformed and reactionary, and history will judge they have put themselves on the side of supporting terrorists versus a democracy trying to defend itself.”