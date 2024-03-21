Progressive money man Alex Soros huddles with Dem candidates as 2024 campaign heats up

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros who now leads his father’s nonprofit empire, has continued huddling with Democrats leading up to the 2024 elections.

Soros posted a picture “kicking off campaign season” on social media this week with likely Democrat Arizona Senate nominee Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has received thousands of dollars from Soros this cycle.

“Kicking off campaign season with my co-host [Lin Manuel] for congressman Ruben Gallego’s Senate run in Arizona,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ruben has an impressive life story and the stakes of this year’s election couldn’t be higher, they’re existential.”

Gallego attended the affair alongside Soros despite previously declaring the “ultra-wealthy don’t need any more advocates in Washington” and knocking the GOP for standing with “special interests and their billionaire buddies.”

Gallego has also attacked independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for answering to “billionaires, not Arizonans,” the Hill previously reported.

Soros, meanwhile, has been an ardent supporter of Gallego. Federal Election Commission records show that he maxed out $6,600 in donations to his campaign for the 2024 elections.

The event comes on the heels of him routinely meeting with Democrats and boasting about it in social media posts. He continued the trend with high-ranking lawmakers shortly after taking the reins of the powerful Open Society Foundations.

Days after the Open Society Foundations announced he would take over his father’s network in June 2023, he hosted a New York event featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top Empire State Democrats, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks, according to an Instagram post.

His social media profiles have dozens of pictures of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. The two who appear the most are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California. Alex had at least nine meetings with Schumer, whom he referred to as his “good friend.”

Soros had at least eight visits with Pelosi, whom he has called the “greatest Speaker of the House in American History!”

He has also publicized photos with Vice President Kamala Harris while enjoying extensive access to the Biden White House, which he has visited more than 20 times since 2021.

Soros has donated millions to Democrats over the past several years, albeit far less than his father. In 2020, he contributed over $700,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, making him among its top donors. For the 2024 cycle, he maxed out $6,600 in donations directly to Biden’s campaign, federal filings show.

Since the 2018 elections, he has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during this time.

He’s also contributed hundreds of thousands in cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He has given tens of thousands more to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions.

Neither Open Society Foundations, which the younger Soros now oversees, nor Gallego’s campaign immediately responded to a request for comment.