Protesters arrested outside Schumer’s NYC apartment as he has Shabbat dinner with family ahead of Israel trip

Protesters were arrested outside Sen. Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., New York City apartment on Friday night, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The arrests took place during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the senator’s apartment. Schumer is expected to travel to Israel as part of a bipartisan CODEL trip this weekend.

A police spokesman didn’t say how many people were arrested.

The protest took place after a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the city.

Schumer had Shabbat dinner with his family before he’s scheduled to for Israel, according to a post on X from his office.

At least two men were arrested on Friday afternoon during a separate protest after fighting with each other.

Video from that protest shows a large group of demonstrators shouting “Set him free!”

At least 2,800 people have been killed druing the Israel-Hamas war, including at least 1,200 Israeli civilians.