Protesters gather outside Washington, DC courthouse as Trump faces federal charges related to January 6

Protesters gathered outside the Washington, D.C. federal courthouse as former President Donald Trump arrived on Thursday afternoon before his scheduled arraignment.

Trump is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

He was already charged in a previous federal indictment and has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged improper retention of classified records.

Eric Lamar, who was outside the courthouse protesting Trump, told Fox News Digital that the former president “for the first time he will be held accountable for his criminal acts before and during January 6.”

Another individual told Fox News Digital that he has been to every arraignment for the former president and predicts that his support will only increase.

“I expect to see Donald Trump go up in the polls four points, I expect to see Ron DeSantis lose two points,” he said. “Because that’s what’s happened at every indictment.”

Other protesters held up signs reading “Trump indictment celebration tour,” “jail Trump forever,” and “Finally, Trump arrested again.”

Trump was ordered to appear in a federal court for an arraignment at 4 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News Digital in an earlier statement that “this is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed front-runner, and leading by substantial margins.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.