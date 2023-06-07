Punches thrown at California school protest over LGBTQ+ curriculum and Pride month

A protest outside a California school board meeting turned violent Tuesday when masked activists clashed with parents opposed to the district’s LGBTQ+ policies.

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Glendale Unified School District headquarters in Los Angeles after those for and against the district’s LGBTQ+ curriculum used social media to rally supporters, police said.

On one side, parents opposed to district policies waved American flags while counterprotesters held LGBTQ+ Pride flags.

The Glendale Police Department sent officers to the protest to ensure public safety and facilitate peaceful demonstrations, officials said.

But police declared an unlawful assembly after a brawl broke out, with protesters throwing punches.

“While most of the protest was peaceful, a small group of individuals engaged in behavior deemed unsafe and a risk to public safety,” the police department said.

Video taken at the scene shows punches flying as a man with a bullhorn instructs, “Do not get violent!”

“Do not engage! Step away. Step away,” the man with the bullhorn can be heard saying as people were knocked to the ground and assaulted.

It is unclear who started the fight, but both sides appear to have participated.

Police said three individuals outside were arrested for various charges, including unlawful use of pepper spray and willfully obstructing officers in the course of their duties.

“After the initial arrests, attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed,” police said.

Police ordered the crowd to disperse at around 6 p.m. local time.

“The Glendale Police Department acknowledges and respects the right of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their opinions. We encourage continued open dialogue and constructive engagement with community members,” police said. “The Glendale Police Department remains comitted to fostering positive relationships and working collaboratively with community leaders and organizations to address concerns and find common ground.”

Meanwhile, inside the building, the Glendale Unified School Board listened as members of the public debated LGBTQ+ issues while the board considered a resolution designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Some parents spoke up asking that they be given a say over what their children are exposed to in school, asking for permission to opt their children out of graphic aspects of the LGBTQ+ curriculum. Others defended the district’s policies, saying that no one wants to “turn straight kids gay,” and pointing out LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk for suicide and that Pride is about love and acceptance.

“In Glendale Unified, we are committed to providing a safe, inclusive environment where every child can learn and thrive,” the district told local news station KCLA in a statement. “We know that kids do better when their parents are involved in their education. We work with parents as partners and encourage all parents and other caregivers to be inquisitive and engaged with what is going on in our school community. Let’s continue to work together, commit to having difficult conversations, ask questions, and maintain a civil discourse for the benefit of all students.”