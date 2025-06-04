Putin tells Trump Russia will respond to Ukrainian attack on warplanes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Russia would have to respond to a recent Ukrainian attack on Russian warplanes.

Trump said the phone call with Putin lasted about one hour and 15 minutes, noting that it was “not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces destroyed 40 of Russia’s most powerful bomber jets and surveillance planes in “Operation Spider’s Web,” a series of coordinated drone strikes penetrating deep into Russian territory. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed the attack, saying it struck five airfields.

UKRAINE DESTROYS DOZENS OF RUSSIAN WARPLANES WITH DRONE ATTACK DEEP INSIDE RUSSIA

President Volodymyr Zelensky personally oversaw the strike, which sources told Fox News was more than 18 months in the making. The White House confirmed to Fox News that the Trump administration was not informed about the attack in advance.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service said Ukraine carried out a massive underwater blast targeting a bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Zelenskyy also said Tuesday that Russia launched a “savage strike” on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, “directly targeting the city and its ordinary streets with rocket artillery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.