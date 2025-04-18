Radical activist who fueled Cori Bush’s campaigns emerges as spokesperson for track star’s murder suspect

FIRST ON FOX: A spokesperson for the family of the 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing Frisco, Texas, track star Austin Metcalf to death has a long history of supporting defunding the police as well as close ties to former Squad Rep. Cori Bush.

Minister Dominique Alexander, a Dallas-based defund the police activist and social justice leader, has been in the headlines in recent days as he and his organization, Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), have been rallying in defense of the family of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, the teenager who is accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf, and Anthony himself.

“The Next Generation Action Network is currently working with the Anthony family to get the bond processed and will keep the community updated regarding his release,” NGAN posted on X earlier this week after the bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. “We want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming support you have shown. This is just the beginning of a long legal journey, and we will continue to stand strong in defense of Karmelo’s rights.”

Alexander hosted a press conference on Thursday and slammed the father of the victim for being a “disrespect to the dignity of his son” after he showed up to the press conference that he was “not invited” to, according to Alexander.

“That was disrespectful and just shows you all the character,” he continued. “He was not invited. He knows that it’s inappropriate to be near this family, but he did it. So, I say to people, actions speak louder than words.”

Alexander’s comments immediately went viral Thursday across social media, which led to online sleuths resurfacing his long criminal record, which has been documented in multiple local reports dating back over a decade. A Fox News Digital review also exposes his longtime support for defunding the police and his ties to the former “Squad” House Democrat and defund-the-police activist Cori Bush, who was defeated last year during her Democratic primary.

Alexander’s X and Facebook accounts reveal that he and NGAN played a pivotal role in helping mobilize on behalf of Bush’s winning campaigns in 2020 and 2022. In 2020, Bush praised Alexander and his group for their “perseverance & dedication” and said their “[commitment] to the work” is “unmatched.”

“Thanks to Minister [Dominique Alexander] & @NextGenAction for your tireless work & bravery,” Bush said in 2019.

In a 2021 post, Alexander said it was “truly an honor” to join Bush as she was sworn into Congress. The post included a photo of Alexander accompanied by Bush, who was holding NGAN’s Shirley Chisholm Award that she received from the organization in 2020.

In another 2021 post, Alexander posted a photo of him and Bush from 2020 while they were campaigning together, saying, “Last year, I had the honor of seeing history in the making by seeing this beautiful black queen [Cori Bush] elected to Congress.”

“I am so proud of her as an actual frontline protester. We saw her yesterday sacrifice for millions facing eviction in America, our Movement Congresswoman,” he continued. “Happy Election Anniversary, Congresswoman Cori Bush.”

Alexander and his organization would go on to post dozens of pro-Bush posts during her tenure in Congress, including saying that the group was “excited to stand with [Rep. Cori Bush] and over 300 organizations nationwide to demand reparations in America” in a 2023 post.

“Thank you for your service to our community and our country. The attacks that you are currently experiencing is baseless. In the people support, making sure you are okay and safe to serve,” NGAN said in a 2024 post. “We live in a country that does not want to address white supremacy.”

When Bush lost her Democratic primary last year, NGAN railed against AIPAC and called for the Supreme Court case, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, to be “overturned” after the group’s super PAC spent millions to defeat Bush.

While Alexander’s ties to Bush have not been widely reported, his criminal history went viral on social media as conservatives ripped him as a “career criminal” and resurfaced local reports about his criminal past, including being indicted on a felony family violence charge in Dallas, according to NBC 5 DFW.

The outlet reported in 2019 that an arrest warrant affidavit stated that Alexander’s longtime partner, Keyaira Saunders, had reported to police that Alexander had shoved her and tried to strangle her.

Saunders later declined to pursue charges and slammed the Dallas police for their handling of the case, according to the outlet.

Alexander also served two days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony theft case in 2021, Dallas Express reported.

“After four years of this hanging over my head, I decided to avoid a jury trial in a Trump County that wouldn’t have given me a fair shot at all,” Alexander posted on Facebook around the time of his guilty plea.

In 2016, Alexander was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Another local report from 2009 details how Alexander was arrested for allegedly causing serious head injuries to his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son while he was babysitting him. Alexander initially told police and his then-girlfriend that the young boy had fallen off the couch while he was in the other room, but the doctor dismissed his claim amid an examination of the young boy in the intensive care unit, according to the Dallas Observer.

“The severity of his injuries is not consistent with rolling off the couch,” the investigating officer reported the doctor saying. “The injuries are acute and likely occurred around the time that [his girlfriend’s son] started to have symptoms (like being unresponsive.) Without more adequate history of trauma, complainant’s injuries are more consistent with abusive head trauma and child physical abuse.”

The Dallas Observer continued by reporting that Alexander had admitted shaking the child and that the judge had charged him with a first-degree felony.

“Not long after he was arrested for injury to a child causing severe bodily harm, he got into trouble for forging a check, leading police on a high-speed chase, stealing a car and falsely claiming that a car was stolen,” the Dallas Observer added. “Alexander brought a couple of character witnesses, but one had only recently met him and the other didn’t know Alexander was on probation.”

In addition to his criminal record, Alexander’s social media profiles are littered with pro-defunding the police and supportive posts of notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan.

“We can defund Education; We can defund social services; we can defund Recreation centers & libraries. ‘WE CAN DEFUND THE POLICE.’ End of story – Fund Our Communities,” Alexander posted on X in 2022.

In the summer of 2020, at the height of the George Floyd movement, Alexander specifically called for the Dallas Police Department to be defunded, via a post on X.

“After 75 days of protest, the @DallasCityMgr is increasing the [Dallas Police Department] budget. We will Defund Dallas Police Department we want a 100,000,000 from Dallas Police,” Alexander’s NGAN organization posted in August 2020.

Alexander has publicly supported Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan despite dozens of antisemitic comments, including comparing Jews to “termites” and saying they are “wicked.”

“Please get it correct the Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan is the name please put some respect on his name,” Alexander said in a X post responding to CNN’S Jake Tapper, who is Jewish.

“Happy 83rd Birthday [Louis Farrakhan] may GOD continue to bless you,” he wrote in another X post.

Fox News Digital reached out to Alexander for comment.