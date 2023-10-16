Ramaswamy campaign hauls in $7.4M during the past three months

FIRST ON FOX – Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy hauled in $7.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, according to the Ramaswamy campaign.

The funding includes an in-kind $1 million contribution the biotech multimillionaire made to his campaign in the third quarter.

Ramaswamy now has more than 130,000 unique donors, nearly doubling the 70,000 requirement for entry into the third debate.

According to his campaign, Ramaswamy in the third quarter received over 143,000 individual donations from over 78,000 unique donors averaging a $38 contribution in the past three months. He saw a 198% increase in gross raised over the past three months and a 121% increase in the number of donations compared to the second quarter.

Among the donors, his campaign touts that nearly 40% of them are first-time Republican donors while pointing to low single-digit averages for other candidates.

The fundraising period included the first two Republican debates, where Ramaswamy made his first impression on millions of voters and was a major target by his GOP rivals on the debate stage.

Ramaswamy’s numbers come as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign touted a $15 million raised in the third quarter while former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign says it brought in $11 million. However, their numbers pale in comparison to the $45.5 million former President Trump’s campaign raised during the same period.

All four of the candidates have already met the RNC’s polling and donor requirements for third primary debate set for Nov. 8 in Miami. Ramaswamy’s campaign told FOX News Digital he has exceeded 130,000 total unique donors, nearly double the 70,000 donor requirement.

Ramaswamy has put a spotlight on border security in recent days following the horrific attacks against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. The political outsider recently visited both Eagle Pass, Texas and the New Hampshire-Canadian border to call out vulnerabilities.

He also teased a potential debate with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., following the announcement of DeSantis’ Nov. 30 showdown with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, to be moderated by FOX News’ Sean Hannity.

The latest FOX News poll released last week showed Ramaswamy with 7% support among GOP voters, placing him fourth behind Haley at 10%, DeSantis at 13% and Trump, who maintains a commanding lead at 59%.

