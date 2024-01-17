Ramaswamy proposes debate with Harris on AI as speculation swirls over Trump’s running mate

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vivek Ramaswamy proposed that Vice President Harris debate him on the topic of artificial intelligence, as speculation over former President Trump’s choice of running mate swirls.

“Kamala is in charge of AI policy right now. In a debate, I’d challenger [sic] her to see if she can spell ‘AI.’ I’d bet on the same blank stare I got from Nikki when I asked her to name 3 provinces in eastern Ukraine,” Ramaswamy wrote Tuesday night, referencing a moment from a GOP debate in December.

Ramaswamy’s post challenging Harris came in response to Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec writing, “Imagine what Vivek would do to Kamala in a debate.”

In November, Harris notably gave a speech on the future of artifical intelligence in London, vowing that, the “United States will continue to work with the G7; the United Nations; and a diverse range of governments, from the Global North to the Global South, to promote AI safety and equity around the world.”

VIVEK RAMASWAMY URGES DESANTIS AND HALEY TO DROP OUT OF RACE

Just days earlier, speaking from the East Room of the White House, Harris also warned, “AI can lead to discrimination, bias and other abuses,” vowing to work with civil rights leaders.

Harris added that the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” an administration document that recommends “proactive equity assessments as part of the system design,” would establish “a minimum baseline of responsible AI practices” for private companies operating within the field.

KAMALA HARRIS: ADMIN HAS DUTY TO STOP AI ‘ALGORITHMIC DISCRIMINATION,’ ENSURE BENEFITS ‘SHARED EQUITABLY’

Her comments came after the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a conservative watchdog group, had recently warned the Biden administration was actively seeking to use AI to promote woke, progressive ideology with left-wing activists leading the effort.

In another post on X on Wednesday, Ramaswamy reiterated his call for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Haley to join him in suspending their 2024 presidential campaigns following Trump’s commanding victory at the Iowa caucuses.

“It’s time to move forward,” Ramaswamy wrote. “Running the race through Iowa was fair game. But the people have spoken loud & clear. The game is over. We have a country to save.”

“Last night, I asked all my supporters across New Hampshire who’ve *run through walls* for me to do one LAST thing this week: volunteer all-out for the next 6 days to make sure Trump defeats Nikki by *as wide of a margin* as possible. End this primary & do what’s right for America,” he wrote in another post.

Ramaswamy bowed out of the race after coming in fourth at the caucuses Monday night, and immediately endorsed Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next day, he went to New Hampshire to campaign for Trump. Ramaswamy re-shared a clip on X of him and Trump embracing on stage together as the crowd was heard shouting, “VP.”

Trump has yet to announce his choice of 2024 running mate but told Fox News during a town hall last week his mind was already made up.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillepsie contributed to this report.