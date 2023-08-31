Raphael Warnock’s church resumes low-income evictions after election season

The Georgia church that sends Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a sizable monthly housing allowance has resumed evicting renters from its low-income housing units after a brief pause during Warnock’s recent election effort.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has moved to evict six residents of an apartment building for falling behind on rent since December, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The evictions come despite the building receiving more than $15 million in federal assistance for housing the homeless.

Four residents of Columbia MLK Tower have been taken to court for missing less than two months of rent this year, the outlet reported.

Warnock denied reports last year that his church was evicting residents, despite records establishing the events. Warnock’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Warnock was outspoken during his campaign about evicting people who are struggling.

“Unemployment benefits have expired, rent is due today, and many Georgia families are at risk of eviction in the middle of a pandemic,” Warnock wrote on social media in August 2020. “My opponents are supposed to be serving the people in Washington, but they’re clearly only concerned with serving their own interests.”

“There have been no evictions, full stop,” Warnock told reporters when pressed on the issue last fall, arguing that his political opponents were “trying to sully the name of Dr. King’s church, John Lewis’s church, for short term-political gain.”

Warnock’s relationship with Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a constant source of controversy for him since he won election. The senator’s financial disclosure showed he received $154,895 in compensation from the church in 2022 while outside income for senators is limited to around $30,000.

Warnock exceeded the limit by claiming that $125,000 of his pay from the church was “deferred compensation for services before January 20, 2021.”

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.