Real ID is about to go into effect. Here’s how it may impact voting

The federal government’s push to finally execute REAL ID travel requirements will take effect Wednesday, amid a push from some Republicans to crack down on voter registration to ensure that those registered to vote are U.S. citizens.

While voters may use REAL ID as an additional acceptable form of identification when heading to the polls, REAL ID goes into effect as legislation makes its way through Congress to verify that only U.S. citizens are casting their ballot in U.S. elections.

The implementation of REAL ID coincides with the House’s passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act in April, which demands that states require in-person proof of citizenship from those seeking to vote in federal elections. The measure, known as the SAVE Act, is now headed to the Senate.

Among the documents used to prove U.S. citizenship, as outlined in the SAVE Act, is a REAL ID, a form of identification that meets higher security standards up to par with those the federal government has established. Those that are REAL ID compliant have a star on them.

Other documents that may be used as proof of citizenship under the SAVE Act include a U.S. passport, a military ID with a U.S. birthplace listed, a valid government-issued photo ID that either lists a U.S. birthplace, or is coupled with a birth certificate indicating a U.S. birthplace.

Still, having a REAL ID does not necessarily prove U.S. citizenship, since there is a REAL ID option available for legal residents as well. However, some states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Vermont, do provide a REAL ID option only for U.S. citizens that does comply with the SAVE Act.

As a result, lawmakers who have backed the SAVE Act are hopeful that more states will start implementing citizen-only REAL IDs to comply with SAVE Act requirements.

“The structure is put in place now to — I think there’s at least five states that do have the citizenship status as part of the REAL ID — encourage more states to do so,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, according to The Associated Press. “That would be part of the goal here.”

REAL ID will take effect Wednesday, decades after Congress passed the legislation establishing REAL ID in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks to create enhanced security standards for driver’s licenses.

However, the federal government has postponed its rollout and implementation — until now. The Trump administration has firmly said that May 7 is the final deadline for traveling or entering certain federal facilities like military bases, asserting that REAL ID will assist the government address illegal immigration as it steams ahead with its mass deportation initiative.

Those without a REAL ID who are traveling after Wednesday must use identification like a U.S. passport or military ID instead.

Meanwhile, REAL ID has become a controversial issue among lawmakers — with some Republicans speaking out against it. While proponents of REAL ID argue it enhances national security, critics claim it compromises individual liberty and amounts to a national ID system.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.