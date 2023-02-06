Record number of Americans say they are worse off under Joe Biden: Poll

A new poll shows a record number of Americans say they are worse off financially since President Biden took office, the most ever recorded by the poll in its 37 years of asking the question.

According to the ABC News/Washington Post poll, 41% of Americans say they are in a tougher financial situation since Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021, while just 16% say they are better off.

Those numbers stand in stark contrast to when the poll asked Americans the same question two years after the election of former President Trump, when just 13% said they were worse off and 25% said they were better off.

BIDEN’S 2024 RE-ELECTION ANNOUNCEMENT COULD COME AFTER HIS STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH. BUT HOW SOON?

The poll also showed Biden with a 42% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating.

When asked about the upcoming 2024 presidential election, 62% of Americans said they would be disappointed or angry of Biden were to be re-elected, while just 36% said they would be enthusiastic or satisfied.

Trump fared better in the same question at this point in his presidency – 56% of Americans said they would be disappointed or angry if he were to be re-elected, compared to 43% who would be enthusiastic or satisfied.

MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT BIDEN TO SEEK RE-ELECTION, AS PRESIDENT WEIGHS SECOND TERM

Just 31% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said Biden should be the party’s presidential nominee, while 58% said the party should pick somebody else.

Trump also fared better in this category, as 44% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying he should be the party’s presidential nominee while 49% said it should pick somebody else.

The poll results said that in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, Trump would best Biden 48% to 44%. When narrowed down to just registered voters, Trump still came out on top 48% to 45%.

BIDEN, HARRIS WILL HIT THE 2024 SWING STATES AFTER STATE OF THE UNION

Biden has not yet said he will run for re-election, but has hinted his announcement could be imminent. He told a crowd of Democratic officials and activists last week, “we’re just getting started,” and, “I intend to get… more done.”

Trump is so far the only announced candidate on the Republican side, but former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy at an event in South Carolina on Feb. 15.