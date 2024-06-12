Rep. Armstrong wins GOP nomination to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum in North Dakota

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on Tuesday won the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum, after promising continuity with the governor, who is now being eyed as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Armstrong beat Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller for the Republican nomination after winning the party’s endorsement earlier this year.

Miller had won the backing of Burgum, who is reported to be in the running to become former President Trump’s running mate.

Burgum is not term limited but announced he won’t seek a third term. Armstrong was elected to the House in 2018 after serving in the state Senate. He is also an attorney and former state GOP chairman.

“The short answer is I want to get home and start working — I miss people. I miss my friends. I miss my neighbors. I miss being in North Dakota, I really do,” Armstrong said in an interview with The Associated Press in January.

“Serving the state in Congress has been an absolute, the greatest privilege of my life, but I really want to come home. I miss my friends in the Legislature. I miss the people who are more interested in solving problems than finding some mediocre social media fame.”

Armstrong becomes the favored candidate to win in the general election. Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn and independent Michael Coachman are also running for the governor’s office.

Republicans have held the governor’s office since 1992. A Democrat has not won a statewide election in North Dakota since 2012.

Also on the ballot on Tuesday is an initiative to bar people from running for Congress if they turn 81 during their term. There is also a primary race for the sole House seat left open by Armstrong.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

