Rep. Bowman says AIPAC will see ‘power of the motherf—ing Bronx’ during rally speech

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York gave a fiery address during a rally on Saturday, criticizing U.S. involvement in Israel in a profanity-filled speech against AIPAC.

Bowman specifically called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which recently launched a $14 million dollar campaign against his reelection due to his criticisms of Israel.

“We are gonna show f—ing AIPAC the power of the motherf—ing South Bronx,” Bowman told the cheering audience.

“People ask me why I got a foul mouth,” Bowman continued. “What am I supposed to do? You coming after me. You coming after my family. You coming after my children. I’m not supposed to fight back? I’m not supposed to fight back? We’re gonna show them who the f— we are.”

Bowman has been a longstanding critic of the Israel government and the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, characterizing the conflict as a genocide against Palestinians.

He repeated these positions at length during his rally, saying U.S. dollars are being used to kill innocent civilians.

“We are not gonna stay silent while the U.S. tax dollar kills babies and women and children. My opponent supports genocide. My opponent and AIPAC are the ones destroying our democracy,” Bowman said.

He continued, “And it is on us, it is on all of us to save our democracy and save our collective humanity. Because this race is about our collective humanity.”

Bowman received an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders at the rally, telling the crowd they must vote “against oligarchy” regardless of individual disagreements with Bowman.

“If you are a Democrat, if you’re voting in the Democratic primary, you must stand up against the oligarchy,” Sanders told the crowd. “Maybe you disagree with Jamaal on this or that issue. That is not the key point of this campaign. The key point of this campaign is whether billionaires are able to buy the election — on that issue, every person who votes for the Democratic Party must be united.”

Bowman will stand against challenging candidate Westchester County Executive George Latimer the culmination of one of the most expensive House primary races in U.S. history.

A recent poll by Pix11, which hosted a debate between Bowman and Latimer, conducted along with Emerson College and The Hill, showed Latimer leading Bowman 48% to 31%.

If he wins the June 25 primary, Latimer will be the first moderate Democrat to knock off a member of the left-wing “Squad.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.