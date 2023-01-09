Rep. Mike Rogers apologizes to Gaetz after tense confrontation on House floor: ‘I briefly lost my temper’

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologized to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Sunday after appearing to lunge at him on the House floor during chaotic speaker votes on Friday evening.

“I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding,” Rogers tweeted on Sunday.

Gaetz told Fox News Live earlier in the day that he looks forward to working with Rogers, who is set to be chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“Of course in a late night moment of high drama, people can have moments of frustration,” Gaetz said. “He has my forgiveness and certainly is someone who has done great things for our national defense and will continue to do those great things.”

The confrontation came shortly after the 14th vote for House speaker failed, with Gaetz being one of a handful of Republican lawmakers who were holding Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., back from securing the gavel.

Rogers angrily approached Gaetz shortly after McCarthy spoke to him, but was held back by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

It’s unclear what exactly was said during the exchange, but 216 Republicans voted in McCarthy’s favor during the 15th and final vote, a thin majority that was enough to give McCarthy the speakership because six Republicans, including Gaetz, voted “present.”

McCarthy agreed to a host of concessions to secure the votes, including allowing a single lawmaker to make a motion to elect a new speaker, giving three members of the House Freedom Caucus seats on the House Rules Committee, and not increasing the debt limit without spending cuts.