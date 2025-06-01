Rep. Nadler condemns Trump admin after staff member handcuffed during congressional office security sweep

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., criticized the Trump administration for “sowing chaos” in communities while announcing that a member of his staff was handcuffed and briefly detained at his New York City office last week.

Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers were responding Wednesday to reports that protesters were inside Nadler’s district office in Manhattan. At the time, a protest was taking place outside an immigration courthouse in the same facility as the congressman’s office.

“Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, FPS officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those present,” a Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The officers were let inside and came upon four people, the spokesperson said.

“Officers identified themselves and explained their intent to conduct a security check, however, one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office, the spokesperson added. “The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident.”

In a video of the arrest posted online, the officers were heard saying that Nadler’s staff were “harboring rioters” and that they were conducting a check. The staff member being arrested can be heard crying during the incident.

In a statement released Saturday, Nadler said the DHS officers “forcefully” entered his office before handcuffing a member of his staff.

“President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are sowing chaos in our communities, using intimidation tactics against both citizens and non-citizens in a reckless and dangerous manner,” Nadler said.

“The decision to enter a Congressional office and detain a staff member demonstrates a deeply troubling disregard for proper legal boundaries,” he added. “If this can happen in a Member of Congress’s office, it can happen to anyone–and it is happening,” Nadler said, in part.

Nadler further called on Trump and DHS to halt “these dangerous tactics” and to abandon the expedited removal process, which he said denies due process for illegal immigrants and U.S. citizens.

“While no arrests were made and the situation was quickly deescalated, I am alarmed by the aggressive and heavy-handed tactics DHS is employing in New York City and across the country,” he said.