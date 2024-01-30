Rep Tenney nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘historic’ Abraham Accords

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX: Just days after three American soldiers were killed by Iranian proxies, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., nominated former President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “historic” Abraham Accords treaty.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

The Nobel Peace Prize acknowledged the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in 1978 as well as the Oslo Accords in 1994. However, there has been no recognition for Trump’s role in brokering an agreement between Israel and four of its Arab neighbors aimed at normalizing diplomatic and economic relations between the nations, Tenney noted.

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today. Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” Tenney said.

Trump – the current front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee – has been nominated for the Abraham Accords peace agreement several times but did not receive the award during his presidency.

In 2020, Trump was first nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who applauded his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

A few months later, Laura Huhtasaari, an MEP and a member of the right-wing Swedish Finns Party, wrote to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 prize “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

The Finns Party nomination came after Trump helped secure an agreement for economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Trump then received a third nomination from a group of Australian lawmakers in September 2020.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America,” Australian legal scholar David Flint told Sky News Australia at the time. “He’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October.

