Rep. Thomas Massie ‘willing to help’ Trump, but hasn’t received ‘commitments or offers’ from the Trump team

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky — who has previously suggested that he could help the nation by serving as secretary of agriculture — said in a post on X that while he would be willing to assist President-elect Donald Trump with his agenda, he has not received a commitment or offer from the Trump team.

“President Trump’s resounding victory secured a mandate for big ideas like reversing chronic disease, conserving our land, and empowering American farmers. His campaign unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to parents who want more access to nutritious food for their families,” Massie said in a post on X.

“I stand ready and willing to help the President with any part of his bold agenda to focus on the health and well-being of Americans, but I have received no commitments or offers from President Trump’s team, and any discussion of the transition are premature,” he added.

Massie has previously indicated that he would be interested in serving as secretary of agriculture.

“I think I could do some good for this country as Secretary of Agriculture, for any president,” he tweeted in July.

Massie issued a statement on Friday, Oct. 25, in which he endorsed Trump for president. On Sunday, Oct. 27, Massie told Fox News Digital in a statement that he had spoken with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump.

Trump has said that he will let Kennedy “go wild” on health, food and medicine.

“President Trump has asked me to do three things,” Kennedy noted in a post on X, explaining that those items include tackling “corruption in our government health agencies,” restoring them to “evidence-based science,” and “ending the chronic disease epidemic.”

Massie, who describes himself on X as an engineer, farmer, and inventor, has called for reforming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“End corruption in government. Reform FDA, USDA, and CDC, so people have real choices and honest information, uncorrupted by corporate influence,” he tweeted in September.

The congressman, who has served in the House for more than a decade, secured another term during the 2024 election.

Last year, he endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, before DeSantis launched his bid for the GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump in January 2024.

