Republican Brad Raffensperger, reviled by Trump, wins again in Georgia

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won his re-election bid Tuesday night, despite urges from former President Donald Trump not to vote for him.

Raffensperger played a key role in pushing back on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Trump endorsed a primary opponent in an attempt to unseat Raffenspergerg earlier this cycle but was unsuccessful.

Raffensperger ultimately won with roughly 54% of the vote Tuesday night against Democrat challenger, state Rep. Bee Nguyen.

Raffensperger, along with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, fared better in their elections than Trump-endorsed Herschel Williams, who remains in a neck-and-neck race with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, that is likely headed to a runoff.

Raffensperger was also blasted by President Biden and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for his role in enacting new voting rules for Georgia. The pair of Democrats argued the new policies constituted “Jim Crow 2.0.” Georgia nevertheless broke voting records this midterm cycle.

The midterm election results have proven disappointing for Republicans, with their hoped-for red wave turning out to be a red trickle.

Prior to election day, Republicans were widely expected to take the House of Representatives, while the Senate was a toss-up. Now, both chambers are up for grabs as Republicans have struggled to win toss-up races in the House.

Only in Florida did GOP performance approach a wave, where Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, cruised to victory. DeSantis beat Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points.

DeSantis won the traditionally deep Blue Miami-Dade county, and Rubio nearly won it, signaling a major rightward shift for the state.