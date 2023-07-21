Republican calls to impeach Biden grow following release of FBI document detailing bribery allegations

Republicans immediately began lashing out at President Biden Thursday following the release of an unclassified FBI document detailing his alleged involvement in an international bribery scheme, with a number rallying for his impeachment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the FD-1023 form earlier in the day which detailed how Biden, along with his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly “coerced” Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company fired.

“Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House! Impeach!” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote on Twitter, while Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote, “Read and understand just how deep the corruption goes. Biden should be thrown out of office. Impeach!”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and conservative firebrand Kari Lake suggested the president was guilty of “extortion” and “treason” in addition to bribery, and claimed former President Donald Trump was impeached for Biden’s “crimes.”

“Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised! And he is leading us into WW3 [because Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has proof of more Biden crimes,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted. “Republicans can no longer delay, but we need 218 Republican votes to do it. I’ve been there since day one and so are the American people. IMPEACH BIDEN!!!”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., also called for Biden’s impeachment prior to the release of the document, writing that he “NEEDS to be impeached” because of the “evidence and testimony” she had seen as a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family finances. “He is compromised and his son is selling access to him,” she added.

“This is damning evidence that Biden is compromised. Remember when Democrats and their pals in the media went as far as to question whether this document even exists?” Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, tweeted, while Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., declared, “The Biden family corruption saga continues.”

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., vowed the House Oversight Committee would hold Biden accountable, while Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Fox News, “It causes some great concerns that our president could be compromised to a foreign government.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams said, “It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up.'”

“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility,” he said.

“It’s clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way. It is well past time for news organizations to hold them to basic levels of factual accountability for their repeated and increasingly desperate efforts to mislead both the public and the press,” he added.

Grassley said he released the document so that the American people can “read this document for themselves without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats.” The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, which Grassley acquired via legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers, according to the senator’s office.

That FD-1023 — a confidential human source (CHS) reporting document — reflects the FBI’s interview with a “highly credible” confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top executive of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings over the course of several years starting in 2015. Hunter Biden, at the time, sat on the board of Burisma.

Fox News Digital has reviewed the document, which includes new information, including the identity of the business executive — Burisma CEO Zlochevsky — and the allegations that he was “coerced” into paying Joe Biden and Hunter Biden millions of dollars to get a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his firm fired.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.