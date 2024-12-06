Republican declares ‘bulls—‘ after Musk says it’s ‘hard not to like’ Fetterman who ‘puts country over party’

Business magnate Elon Musk said in a post on X that it is “Hard not to like” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

“He puts country over party,” Musk added.

He made the comments in response to footage of Fetterman saying that he admires Musk, who is “involved in very important parts of American society” such as artificial intelligence and SpaceX.

Fetterman said that Musk is “on a different team, but that doesn’t make me an enemy.”

The Democratic senator said that Musk has “made our economy and our nation better.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., fired back at Musk on X.

“Bulls—. It is hard to not like what @SenFettermanPA what he says, it is easy to hate how he really votes. Do not fall for this.”

President-elect Donald Trump has tasked Musk and former GOP presidential primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy, who self-identifies as a “small-government crusader,” with working on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The two entrepreneurs aim to place Washington D.C.’s profligate spending in the crosshairs.

“If we don’t tackle the exponential growth in national debt, there will be no money for anything, including essential services!” Musk warned in a tweet.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece last month, they noted, “We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees. Unlike government commissions or advisory committees, we won’t just write reports or cut ribbons. We’ll cut costs.”

Ramaswamy and Musk met with lawmakers in D.C. on Thursday.

‘WE’RE GOING TO GUT THE FISH’: REPUBLICANS GIVE DETAILS FROM CLOSED-DOOR MEETINGS WITH DOGE’S MUSK, RAMASWAMY

“Great discussion today with @elonmusk on his goals for the @DOGE. Looking forward to working together to improve government efficiency and get America back on track,” Senate Republican Leader-elect John Thune, R-S.D., said in a Thursday post on X.

“Excellent discussion about solving the national debt crisis,” Musk responded.