Republican gov slams city for considering ‘antisemitic’ resolution, threatens to pull funding

A city in Texas could lose its state funding over a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo against Israel. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, wrote a letter to San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson admonishing the City Council, which voted to bring the resolution to a formal vote on May 6.

In his letter, Abbott pointed out that while the council was considering a resolution for a “permanent ceasefire in occupied Palestine,” it had not done the same to condemn Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas. I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies,” Abbott wrote.

The governor said he was “proud” to have signed a law banning Texas government entities from supporting efforts to boycott, divest from and sanction (BDS) Israel. The BDS movement argues that Israel should not receive financial support due to its actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Texas law, specifically Code § 2271.002, states that government entities are prohibited from entering into a contract worth $100,000 or more without a written guarantee that the contracting entity does not boycott Israel. Under the law, “boycott Israel” is defined as “refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel…” Government entities that violate the law put their funding at risk.

Abbott wrote in his letter that his office had already begun “reviewing active grants with San Marcos to determine whether the city has breached terms by falsely certifying compliance with Texas law.” Additionally, he said that if the city moves to pass the resolution, his office would not enter into future grant agreements with the city and would terminate active grants.

The City Council agenda description of the April 15 discussion read: “Hold a discussion regarding a possible resolution calling for the immediate and permanent ceasefire in occupied Palestine, an arms embargo on Israel, recognition of Palestinian sovereignty, and the protection of constitutional rights for all people under national and international law.”

San Marcos City Council member Alyssa Garza, who apparently put the resolution on the agenda, spoke at the April 15 meeting, framing the resolution as a way to fight big government. Garza listed the ways in which she believes larger government entities are threatening smaller ones and insisted that Texans could not rely on the same government “to stop a genocide.”

“[It’s] clear to me that when they fund bombs, but cut aid for housing and education and so on here, that’s connected. When they silence protests here and crush dissent abroad, that’s connected. When they defund local governments and nonprofits and they call us ‘distractive’ for standing up, that’s absolutely connected,” Garza said.

Another council member, Amanda Rodriguez, said the resolution wasn’t political, but rather a “moral litmus test.” She also described the war in Gaza as a “genocide.” Additionally, Rodriguez made a plea to Jews who did not attend the meeting because “there has been such a conflation with this resolution being compared to antisemitism.” As part of the plea, she then said, “You cannot tell me that Judaism as a religion supports this.”

In just five days, the San Marcos City Council is set to vote on the resolution and if it passes, Abbott’s office is expected to evaluate its grants to the city.

Hughson, Garza and Rodriguez have yet to respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.