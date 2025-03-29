Republican lawmaker confronted over Signal chat leak, responds sharply

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., had a quick response when someone attempted a “gotcha” question.

In a viral video, a young man is seen running up to the congressman with a phone, presumably filming, before asking about the Signal chat leak that has rocked Washington, D.C., for the last week. The unidentified man asked the congressman whether he could “trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans top secret?”

Rather than ignore the man or try to answer his question, the congressman hit him with a snappy response.

“Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?” he fired back.

Burchett’s retort seemed to shock the man, who stopped walking as the insult was hurled, while the congressman continued on.

The Tennessee congressman posted a video of the exchange on X and got several responses supporting him and cheering on his response. Texas congressman Wesley Hunt, R, simply replied, “Savage brother.”

The video posted on Friday does not appear to be the congressman’s only interaction with the man behind the camera. On March 25, Burchett posted another video featuring a man who appeared to be the same person in Friday’s video.

In Monday’s exchange, the man behind the phone camera asked the same question that he would later repeat on Friday: “Do you trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans secret?”

The congressman replied, “I do — but I do not trust your wardrobe adviser.”

There are a number of videos on Burchett’s X account that feature someone who appears to be the same man who asked the congressman a question on Friday. Fox News Digital reached out to Burchett’s office to confirm if the videos feature the same person, but did not receive an immediate response, as it was outside office hours.