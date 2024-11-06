Republican lawmakers react to projected Trump victory: ‘Welcome back’

Reactions rolled in on Wednesday as Republican lawmakers hailed former President Donald Trump’s projected win in the widely-watched 2024 White House contest.

“America didn’t want what Kamala was selling,” Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted. “I guess Ukraine’s electoral votes weren’t enough to help Kamala,” he joked in another post.

“Harris had celebrities,” Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted. “Trump had hardworking everyday Americans,” he added. “The hardworking Americans won.”

DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Trump previously won the 2016 White House contest before losing his re-election bid in 2020.

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia claimed on Wednesday, “Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time.”

“I am so excited!! America will no longer tolerate this communist regime, ripping our border wide open, turning our kids trans, and promoting abortion as reproductive rights. The American people are fed up with a weaponized government. President Trump is going back to the White House!” Greene declared in another post on X.

TRUMP VOWS TO LEAD ‘GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA’ IN VICTORY SPEECH: ‘FIX EVERYTHING’

Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida hailed the news of Trump’s projected win, writing, “Yes! Yes! Yes! Let’s gooo!”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama tweeted, “Welcome back Mr. President!”

“Welcome back, 47,” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona wrote.

“I am in awe of him and his team,” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said of Trump in a post on X. “Tonight is not about the biggest come back in American history. It is about the biggest come back for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. We have a lot to do and a short time to do it. Well done, Mr. President. See you on the golf course!”

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE VICTORY CALLED ‘THE GREATEST POLITICAL COMEBACK IN AMERICAN HISTORY’

The Fox News Decision Desk also projected that Republicans won control of the Senate.

“FINALLY, with a Republican Senate majority we can focus on controlling spending, limiting gov, and putting America 1st! Looking forward to a dedication to fiscal responsibility. Cheers to the Senate leading the charge for a streamlined government focused on the Constitution!” Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a post.