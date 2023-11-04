Republican National Committee announces location, criteria for fourth GOP presidential debate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the date and location of the fourth GOP presidential debate, as well as the criteria each of the candidates must meet to qualify.

In a Friday press release the RNC revealed the debate would be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but did not specify a venue.

According to the release, candidates will need to be polling “at least 6% in two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate ‘carve out’ states,” meaning Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. The polls must be ones recognized by the RNC.

TRUMP WINS MAJOR HOME-STATE ENDORSEMENT IN SNUB TO DESANTIS

The polling requirement must be met no later than 48 hours before the debate, and must have been conducted by Sep. 15.

Additionally, candidates must have at least 80,000 unique donors to their campaigns, and at least 200 unique donors per state or U.S. territory in at least 20 states and/or territories.

They must also have signed the candidate pledge that includes an agreement not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate and to support the eventual Republican nominee.

BLACK VOTERS IN MILWAUKEE LIST COMPLAINTS ON BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY AHEAD OF 2024: ‘WE’RE DAMNED ANYWAYS’

The news comes just days ahead of the third Republican presidential debate, which will be hosted by NBC News, Salem Radio Network, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble, and held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuscaloosa is most well-known as home of the University of Alabama.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.